In tonight's Community Spotlight, Mark Willmarth with the Great Falls Lions Club stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Family FunFest" happening Saturday, July 13th.
This is the 11th year of the event, and it will take place from 10:00am-2:00pm at Lions Park located at 10th Avenue South and 27th Street.
The day is free for all to attend, with a small price for food on sale. You can also expect face painting, clowns, games and activities, and drawings.
For more information, head over to the Great Falls Park and Recreation website.