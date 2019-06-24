Community Spotlight: Lincoln Bike Rally

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Tina Bundtrock stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming Lincoln Bike Rally taking place July 12-14th in Lincoln, MT.
A revamp from previous years, the Tenacious Dames are taking over the event, and are bringing in a full poker run, vendors, and offering low-cost camping around the area.
You can also plan on a $40 pre-order package including a t-shirt, poker run, patch and bracelet.
For a schedule of events, questions, or to make that pre-order, you're asked to send a Facebook message to Tina through the event's page.