In tonight's Community Spotlight, Lee Hockey and Ken McGuire of Knights of Columbus stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about their upcoming "Coats for Kids" drive in Great Falls.
The coat drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 9:00am-noon at St. Vincent de Paul on Central Avenue West. Over 200 coats will be available, with more winter gear options for kids as well.
This is the 5th year of the event, and both Hockey and McGuire say the program is only growing.
For more information about Knights of Columbus and their mission across the United States, head to their website.