In tonight's Community Spotlight, Kim Skornogoski stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the "Homelessness Initiative" underway in Cascade County.
Right now, Skornogoski says Cascade County has the 3rd highest amount of homeless people in the state. However, the county receives $0 from the $2.6 million available in state funds.
She says bringing agencies together is what will help get that money, and that's exactly what United Way of Cascade County is doing.
For more information about the program and how to help, visit their website.