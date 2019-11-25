In tonight's Community Spotlight, members of the Great Falls Flower Growers stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming Holiday Tea event happening on December 5th from 8:00am-5:00pm.
This year's tea will be at the Central Assembly of God Church, located at 2001 Central Avenue in Great Falls.
The day will feature treats, cookies, tea, crafts, floral arrangements and more.
Proceeds go towards a scholarship awarded to a Montana Horticulture Student.
For more information, head to their website.