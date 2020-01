Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...HILL, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, TOOLE, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA, BLAINE, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY BRING SOME INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&

...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION WILL AFFECT MUCH OF NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA AT LEAST THROUGH MIDNIGHT... AT 955 PM MST, THE LEADING EDGE OF AN AREA OF MIXED PRECIPITATION WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR TURNER TO NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE. THE BACK EDGE WAS ALONG A LINE FROM NEAR SHELBY TO NEAR MONIDA PASS. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. THIS PRECIPITATION IS MOSTLY SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS AND MOSTLY RAIN AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, BUT RAIN HAS BEEN CHANGING OVER TO SNOW FAIRLY QUICKLY. ALSO, SOME AREAS ALONG THE LEADING EDGE OF THE PRECIPITATION ARE ALREADY BELOW FREEZING, SO THERE MAY BE BRIEF PERIODS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE THERE BEFORE BECOMING MORE OF A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.