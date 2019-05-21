Community Spotlight: High School House, Open House

Last fall students from Great Falls High and CMR started working on the 41st Annual High School House. Along with NeighborWorks and GFPS, they’ve been working to gain hands on experience while completing the home. Now, they’re ready to show off their hard work! If you’d like to see how their final project turned out, the home is located at 1509 6th Ave NW. More information can also be found at nwgf.org/highschoolhouse.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE IS ISSUING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DELWIN PAUL CALFLOOKING JR. DELWIN IS 9 YEARS OLD, A MALE, NATIVE AMERICAN. HE IS 4 FOOT 7 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 80 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. DELWIN WAS LAST SEEN IN BROWNING, MT ON MAY 13, 2019. HOWEVER, HE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN THE MISSOULA, MT AREA, WITH HIS FATHER DELWIN PAUL CALFLOOKING SR. PLEASE CONTACT THE SHELBY FBI SPECIAL AGENT SNYDER AT 301 325 9274 OR 911 WITH ANY INFORMATION.
