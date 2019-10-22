In tonight's Community Spotlight, Deb Huestis stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about Child Abuse Prevention and Neglect, as part of the community's Healthy Lives Vibrant Futures Initiative.
As part of this branch of the project, groups are focusing on foster families, prevention, ad campaigns, and more. Child Abuse Prevention and Neglect is a direct response to a community survey taken every three years, in which community members vote on what issues impact them the most.
For more information and the final survey results, click here.