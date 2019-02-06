In tonight's Community Spotlight, Grant Harville stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about an upcoming program with the Great Falls Symphony, "Heart and Fire."
The program kicks off on Saturday, February 9th at 7:30pm at the Mansfield Theater in Great Falls. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door.
The program is a bit shorter than a normal performance, and features a reception afterwards. Harville says the program is geared towards a Valentine's Day celebration with a romantic feel.
For more information or to purchase tickets, head over to their website.