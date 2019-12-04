GREAT FALLS- In tonight’s Community Spotlight, Grant Harville from the Great Falls Symphony stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about their annual holiday concert.
The concert will be on Sunday, December 8 starting at 3:00 pm and is called “Winterscapes” at the Mansfield Theater.
The event is family-friendly, the Great Falls Symphony saying it is a carol sing-along and will feature a special guest conductor for the annual rendition of Sleigh Ride.
For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Great Falls Symphony website here.