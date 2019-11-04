In tonight's Community Spotlight, Nick Malisani stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about their upcoming fundraiser, "Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour."
The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 8th at 7:00pm at the Mansfield Convention Center.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. They can be purchased at the following locations:
Big Horn Outdoor Specialists 206 5th St So
Skier's Edge 1510 9th St So
El Comador 1120 25th St So
Kaufman's Menswear 411 Central Ave
Hi-Line Climbing Center 608 1st Ave South
Civic City Box Office
For more information, head to their Facebook Page.