Community Spotlight

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Nick Malisani stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about their upcoming fundraiser, "Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour."

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 8th at 7:00pm at the Mansfield Convention Center. 

Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. They can be purchased at the following locations:

Big Horn Outdoor Specialists 206 5th St So

Skier's Edge 1510 9th St So

El Comador 1120 25th St So

Kaufman's Menswear 411 Central Ave

Hi-Line Climbing Center 608 1st Ave South

Civic City Box Office

For more information, head to their Facebook Page

Tags

News For You