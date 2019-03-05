Community Spotlight: Great Falls Nile Club

In tonight’s Community Spotlight, Patty Schlaeger and Christy Gordon with the Great Falls Nile stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about the upcoming Luncheon and Fashion Show taking place Saturday, March 16th at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.
Social hour will take place at 11am, with lunch at noon and the show at 1pm.
The fashion show will feature clothing from Kitson's in Cascade, Inge's, Day Dream Boutique, Palm Tree Salon, Scheels, Bells & Lace Bridal, and North 40.
Tickets are $25/person. The day will also feature a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, door prizes and a quilt raffle. All proceeds fund the Spokane Shrine Hospital for Children.
Tickets must be purchased by March 11th at 5pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Jeanne Nobbs at 406-454-3759, Patty Schlaeger at 406-727-7633, or Christy Gordon at 406-315-2688 or 406-403-8666.