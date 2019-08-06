In tonight's Community Spotlight, Greg Sears with the Great Falls Americans Hockey Team stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming season and the search for "Billet" families.
A "Billet" family is esentially a host family, who will house one of the hockey players for the season. Greg says this year's team doesn't have any local players, and having Billet families is a crucial part of the program.
Being a Billet family also means you get $300/month for food, along with two free season passes.
And don't forget, this year's Home Opener is Friday, Sept. 13th at 7:30pm.
For more information about being a Billet Family, contact Serena at 608-780-5479, or visit their Facebook page.