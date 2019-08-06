Community Spotlight: Great Falls Americans

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Greg Sears with the Great Falls Americans Hockey Team stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming season and the search for "Billet" families. 

A "Billet" family is esentially a host family, who will house one of the hockey players for the season. Greg says this year's team doesn't have any local players, and having Billet families is a crucial part of the program. 

Being a Billet family also means you get $300/month for food, along with two free season passes. 

And don't forget, this year's Home Opener is Friday, Sept. 13th at 7:30pm.

For more information about being a Billet Family, contact Serena at 608-780-5479, or visit their Facebook page

