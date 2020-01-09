In tonight's Community Spotlight, Colette Getten and Teresa Schreiner stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the 10th anniversary of the Great Falls Skyline Center preschool.
It is the only publicly funded preschool in the state, and organizers are hoping to spread awareness and keep momentum strong for preschool education and the continuum of care.
To help with this, a community task force will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14th from 11:30-1:00pm at Skyline.
For more information, head to their website.