...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 16 INCHES AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS, WITH 3 TO 6 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND BROADWATER. THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS IS NOT INCLUDED. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW AND BREEZY WINDS EXPECTED THIS EVENING... AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL BRING CONTINUED BREEZY WINDS AND PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW THIS EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL PORTIONS OF MONTANA. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LIGHT, WITH VISIBILITIES BELOW 4 MILES AT TIMES. THOSE OUTDOORS OR TRAVELING SHOULD PROCEED WITH CAUTION WHEN ENCOUNTERING ANY SNOWFALL AND GUSTY WINDS.