Community Spotlight: FRESH Food Forum

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Abigail Lichliter stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming FRESH Food Forum in Great Falls.
This year's event will take place on Saturday, April 13th with adult classes beginning at 9am and kids' classes at 10am. All activities will take place at Great Falls College MSU.
The morning will feature workshops teaching folks about companion planting, food preservation, edible landscaping, tincture and salve making, and much more. Children will also have the opportunity to garden in a cup, wool making, animal yoga, beeswax candle making insect explorer and more.
More information and registration can be found on the Gardens from Garbage website.