Community Spotlight: Fords Forever

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Rick George and Mike Hryszko stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Fords Forever Car Show."
The event will take place on Saturday, June 8th. Registration is from 9-11am, with the car show running 11-4pm at Bison Ford on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.
The event is presented by Bison Ford and the Russell Country Ford & Mustang Club.
For more information about the show and how the organizations are giving back to the community this year, head to their Facebook Page.