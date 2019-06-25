Community Spotlight: Fireworks Forever

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Keith Teske stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the People's Park and Recreation Foundation's Annual Fireworks Forever Fundraiser.
Each year, the organization works to collect enough money to put on a fireworks show for the city of Great Falls, which is paid for strictly through donations.
Volunteers will be collecting donations at this year's 4th of July Parade in Great Falls. In addition, you can mail donations to:
People’s Park and Recreation Foundation
P.O Box 2106
Great Falls, MT 59403
For more information, visit their website.