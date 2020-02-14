In tonight's Community Spotlight, Joe Ryan of Family Promise stopped by the KFBB studios about the upcoming Heartbreaker’s Bash.
Family Promise Great Falls and the Mighty Mo Brewing Company are teaming up to Raise-A-Pint at the Heartbreaker’s Bash.
The anti-Valentines Day fundraiser will be held at the Mighty Mo on Monday, February 17th from 5-8 p.m. All proceeds will help end childhood homelessness through Family Promise.
You can enjoy craft beer, take part in $5 speed dating, and enter a 50/50 raffle.
According to the Family Promise Facebook page, $1 of every pint sold will go to end childhood homelessness, one family at a time.