Family Promise of Great Falls will be hosting 'A Musical Evening With John Floridis' on Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on 1326 1st Avenue North.
The free benefit concert will feature award winning guitarist John Floridis.
Donations will be accepted at the door and everyone is welcome to attend.
All proceeds will benefit Family Promise of Great Falls.
According to their website, Family Promise of Great Falls is more than just a homeless shelter; it's a place where families can build a future for themselves, supported by staff and an interfaith network of volunteers.