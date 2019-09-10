Today Sandra Iverson and Katy Postlethwait with Dynamic Motor Sports discussed the Demolition Derby at the Electric City Speedway in Great Falls on Saturday September 14. Gates will open at 3 and the races begin at 4. Inspection for all cars will begin at 9 a.m. The event will feature 3 different heats, including Full Size Weld, Herby, Chain & Bang & Power Wheels. Tickets for adults cost $20, tickets will cost $5 for kids aged 6-15, while the entry fee is $15 for military members and elderly. Kids 5 and under are free.
