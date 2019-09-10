Demo Derby 2019

Courtesy: Electric City Speedway, Facebook

 Nick Daniels

Today Sandra Iverson and Katy Postlethwait with Dynamic Motor Sports discussed the Demolition Derby at the Electric City Speedway in Great Falls on Saturday September 14. Gates will open at 3 and the races begin at 4. Inspection for all cars will begin at 9 a.m. The event will feature 3 different heats, including Full Size Weld, Herby, Chain & Bang & Power Wheels. Tickets for adults cost $20, tickets will cost $5 for kids aged 6-15, while the entry fee is $15 for military members and elderly. Kids 5 and under are free. 

Tags

News For You