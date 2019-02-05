Community Spotlight: Electric City FFA

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Christian Kasuske, Shawn Keck, and Taylor Bogden stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the 10th birthday celebration for the Electric City FFA.
The "Boots and Bow Ties" Celebration Dinner will take place on Friday, February 22nd, with a social hour at 5:30pm and the program beginning at 6:30pm. The night will take place at Elks Lodge, located at 500 1st Ave. South in Great Falls.
Cost is $15 for FFA Graduates, and $20 for a general ticket. Everyone is asked to RSVP before February 15th.
For more information, call or email Jodi at jodi_koterba@gfps.k12.mt.us, or call at 406-268-6213.
You can also head to the FFA's website.