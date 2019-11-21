In tonight's Community Spotlight, Katie Richmond stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about upcoming events at the Great Falls Public Library.
The theme for December is "cozy," and encourages people to stop by and cozy up with a good book and maybe even some hot chocolate, if your timing is right!
There will be a radio listening party on December 3rd from 6:30-7:30pm, a number of children's programs throughout the month, and the special program "1000 Books Before Kindergarten."
For more information on happenings in December, head over to the library's website.