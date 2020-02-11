In tonight's Community Spotlight, Kendra Moore and Gloria Baldevia with CMR High School stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the ongoing "David Delcomte Memorial Scholarship."
Thursday, February 13th at the boy's crosstown basketball game, folks will have a chance to purchase shirts, lanyards, and rally rags, with all proceeds going back into the scholarship.
The scholarship is open to both CMR students at Great Falls High students.
For more information or to donate, call CMR at 406-268-6100.