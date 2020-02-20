In tonight's Community Spotlight, Christy Gordon with Daughters of the Nile stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about their upcoming Fashion Show Fundraiser.
This year's show will take place on Saturday, March 7th from 11:00am-1:00pm. There will be a luncheon, quilt raffle, 50/50, silent auction, and door prizes. The fashion show itself begins at 1:00pm.
The fundraiser will take place at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. Tickets are $25/person.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call Jeannie at 454-3759.