Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, TOOLE, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LOOSE DEBRIS, DAMAGE PROPERTY AND CAUSE ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE ARE URGED TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS THAT COULD BE BLOWN AROUND OR DAMAGED BY THE WIND. &&