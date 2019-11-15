The city of Great Falls is offering an opportunity for citizens to participate in the City 101 Academy to learn more about local government.
The city will host a series of 6 classes held on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6:45 to 9:00 pm. Classes will begin on January 29 and run through June 17.
The goal is to help people better understand the roles of the City Manager and the City Commission, or the basic functions of each of the City’s Departments and budgeting.
Class size is limited so anyone interested is encouraged to register early. Registration closes Friday, January 3, 2020. Applications can also be picked up from the City Manager's Office. For additional information please contact Lanni Klasner, Communications Specialist at (406) 455-8496.