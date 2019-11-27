In tonight's Community Spotlight, Pete Cornell stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Chouteau County Country Christmas" event happening Dec. 6th-8th.
Participating communities include Fort Benton, Shonkin, Geraldine, Loma, Virgelle & Big Sandy.
It's a weekend of Christmas festivities with a historical flair, featuring art, crafts, antique shows, dance, parade of lights, and much more!
For more information and a complete schedule, search "Chouteau County Country Christmas" on Facebook or head to the Fort Benton Chamber's website.