Great Falls Walleyes Unlimited will be hosting a Kids' Fishing Camp August 16-18 at Tiber Reservoir. They're accepting 50 applicants from ages 11-15. The 3 day, 2 night camp offers safety courses, on and off water activities, and a Fish, Wildlife, and Parks sponsored safety course. Seminars will discuss and showcase fishing techniques, technology, and strategies. Spots are limited, so if your kids are interested, make sure to sign up on their website: http://montanawalleyesunlimited.net/camp-walleye/
