Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115 AND 117. * TIMING...ANOTHER PERIOD OF WINDY CONDITIONS AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL OCCUR SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WEST WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE LOWER TO MID 90S AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * IMPACTS...STRONG WESTERLY WINDS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS IN AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&