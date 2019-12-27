GREAT FALLS - As the end of another decade looms near, several groups in the Electric City are coming together to kick off 2020 by announcing new businesses expected to start up in the year to come.
The Great Falls Development Authority's (GFDA) Ignite 2020 event will feature five minute presentations on projects featuring business startups, expansions and real estate developments, among others.
The event features breakfast, and takes place on Friday Jan. 10 at the Meadow Lark Country Club (300 Country Club Blvd, Great Falls, Montana 59404). It will go from 7:30 to 10:30 am with the following schedule:
- 7:30 AM - Doors open for networking, breakfast
- 8:00 AM - Speakers begin - breakfast buffet still served
- 10:00 AM - Speakers wrap up
- 10:30 AM - Networking
The event has gone on for at least the past five years, according to Nathan Reiff, GFDA's business development and marketing officer, giving businesses new and old to share their plans and connect with the bigger Great Falls community.
Interested to learn more, or want to register? You can do both or either at Ignite 2020's official website or Facebook event.