In tonight's Community Spotlight, Char Ross, MSU Cat Coordinator, stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming Brawl of the Wild Watch Party!
This year's party is once again happening at Beef 'O' Brady's on Fox Farm Road in Great Falls. The party starts at 11am and kickoff is at noon.
This event is a collaboration between the Montana State University and University of Montana Alumni Associations.
You can expect to see food and drink specials, prizes, giveaways, and fun!
The Alumni Association asks for a $5 donation for attending.
For more information, call Casey at 727-3077 or Char at 771-1210.