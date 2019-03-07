Community Spotlight: Brain Building Expo

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Deb Huestis with Family Connections Montana stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about the upcoming Brain Building Expo.
This year's expo is happening on Saturday, March 9th from 10am-noon at the Paris Gibson Education Center. There will be shuttles available from multiple locations throughout Great Falls.
The expo serves as an opportunity for families with young preschool children to learn how to support their children's learning and discover available resources.
For more information, head to Family Connections' Facebook page.