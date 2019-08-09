Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA, NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE. IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE ACROSS THE NORTHERN ROCKIES AND PARTS OF WEST-CENTRAL AND CENTRAL MONTANA LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN FLOOD-PRONE AREAS IN STEEP TERRAIN, ALONG AND NEAR BURN SCARS, AND IN URBAN AREAS WHERE INTENSE RAINFALL RATES MAY BRIEFLY EXCEED DRAINAGE CAPABILITIES. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN STEEP TERRAIN INCLUDE FLASH FLOODING, DEBRIS FLOWS, AND MUDSLIDES THAT COULD SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT PEOPLE AND PROPERTY, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE. FOR URBAN AREAS, INUNDATION OF SOME ROADS AND DWELLINGS IS POSSIBLE IN AREAS PRONE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&