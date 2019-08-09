Courtesy: Facebook, Black Eagle Fire Dept.

The Great Falls Moose Lodge #532 will host a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser tomorrow night to support the Black Eagle Fire Department. All funds raised will help with the construction of a new Black Eagle Fire Department building. There will be music, raffles, and a silent auction at the event. It's being held from 4-10 p.m at the Moose Lodge #532. There will be a $15 entry fee for anyone who wants to attend, and everyone is invited. 

