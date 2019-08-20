Community Spotlight: Big Sky Celebration

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Dion Collins and Junior Castillo stopped by the KFBB studios to discuss the upcoming "Big Sky Celebration with Will Graham" happening in Great Falls Sept. 13-15, and Helena Sept. 6-8.
The weekends will feature a variety of Christian bands from across the country, along with over 100 churches and dozens of denominations participating.
Will Graham will share inspirational messages of God's love, showing how we can find hope in today's world.
For more information about the weekends, be sure to head over to their website.