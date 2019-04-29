Community Spotlight: Big Sky Celebration
Anchor/Reporter

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Dion Collins stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Big Sky Celebration with Will Graham."

The events taking place are a culmination of nearly a year of work amongst churches throughout the Montana community. 

A 3-week "training" course begins this week for those interested in participating with September's event, which will feature a variety of music and a special word from Will Graham, Billy's Graham's grandson. 

For more information, head to their website

Tags

Recommended for you