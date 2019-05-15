Community Spotlight: BaseCamp 2019

In tonight's Community Spotlight, members of the "Future of the Falls" stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming BaseCamp 2019 event happening on Saturday, May 18th from noon to 6:00pm.
The day will take place at the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls.
For more information about BaseCamp, head to their website. The following information is from their Facebook page:
From outdoor recreation to community service and the arts, BaseCamp is your opportunity to connect and engage with likeminded individuals of the Electric City. Originating from the Future of the Falls: Young Leaders Forum, a group of young professionals continued this effort to encourage positive change for our community. We are proud that so many individuals and groups believe in this effort and will be participating at our first annual BaseCamp event.