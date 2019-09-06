Community Spotlight: We sat down with Sarah Justice, the interim Executive Director and Education Director for the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art to talk about the 22nd annual Arts on Fire.
Arts on Fire will be September 14 from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Paris Gibson Museum of Art, 1400 1st Avenue North, Great Falls.
The event will feature arts, crafts, a silent and live auction and they are featuring over 50 local artists.
All funds raised will go back to the museum.
Kids are welcome at the event and there will be child-friendly activities, like the Symphony’s Chamber fun 101 instrument Petting Zoo.
Tickets for the live auction are $75 but the event is free to attend.