In tonight's Community Spotlight, Argos Volleyball Coach Arunas Duda stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about upcoming camps at the University of Providence.
Camps include volleyball, soccer, and basketball this summer. In his 16 years as a coach at UP, Duda says the programs have only grown, and they will never turn a kid away.
