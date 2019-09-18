Community Spotlight: American Indian Heritage Week

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Marcy Cobell stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about this year's American Indian Heritage Week, taking place at GFPS Sept. 23rd-27th.
The week will feature tipis at each school, traditional games, historical and contemporary leaders, and much more.
Cobell says 54 different tribes are represented in Great Falls Public Schools, and their goal is to bring education and awareness about as many different aspects of the American Indian way of life as possible.
