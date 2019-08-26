In tonight's Community Spotlight, members from Benefis Health System stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming Benefis Health Session: All About Alzheimer's.
The educational event is taking place on Tuesday, August 27th from 5:30-6:30pm, and will be featuring Walter Lajara-Nanson, MD, a Benefis neurologist with 25 years of experience.
The event will take place at the Benefis Health System's Cameron Auditorium.
There is also an Alzheimer's Walk scheduled for Sept. 21st at Centene Stadium.
For more information, head to their Facebook Page.