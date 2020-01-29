GREAT FALLS - The plan is to bring Amy home and it will all start at the Faith Lutheran Church starting at 7:30 a.m.
If you plan on joining the search you need to go through the western entrance of the church where sheriffs will begin a briefing breaking down the plan for today’s search efforts.
The search is expected to go well into the evening and will cover a large area of terrain.
Sheriff Slaughter has a few things he wants the community to consider first, before joining the search.
"Some of the things I am going to ask the community, please be in good physical health if you are going to help. I know that everyone wants to help and I understand that, but this is rugged terrain. Sometimes dealing with ice mud and difficult terrain. So we ask that you be in decent physical condition," said Jesse Slaughter, Cascade County Sheriff
Slaughter said he will be issuing a code red alert this morning to people in the area of the search since some locations involved are private property.
If you are coming to the search remember you need to have a photo ID and be at least 18 years old.
You need to wear a reflective vest, bring warm clothing, a water bottle, your cell phone, and a sack lunch.