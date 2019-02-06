12 years ago on February 6th, 2007, a plane crashed while on a medical mission near Belgrade, killing three first responders on board, including Paul Erickson, Darcy Dengel, and Vince Kirol.
The trio were staples in Central Montana communities, thanks to their respective positions as a firefighter/paramedic, nurse, and Mercy Flight pilot.
Though they may be gone, their spirits continue to live on.
Wednesday, organizations and community members from around Great Falls paid respects on social media.
Benefis Health System: "Their memory lives on with every Mercy Flight mission we complete."
Mercy Flight. Great Falls, Montana: "Its (sic) been 12 years since we lost you, it never gets easier. Fly with the Angel's (sic). Paul, Darcy and Vince."
Great Falls Fire Fighters: "12 years ago today we lost one of our finest.. Brother Paul erickson.... we thank you, Darcy Dangel and Vince Kirol for your service... we miss you all."