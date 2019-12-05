GREAT FALLS- A memorial service is being held Thursday for Antonio “Tony” Renova by the Dandelion Foundation.
“Antonio’s Last Honors” will be held at the Montana Expopark Exhibition hall starting at 6:00 pm to honor Antonio Renova, who was reportedly beaten to death while under his parent’s care.
The Dandelion Foundation says they hope to give answers as to what’s next, and how people can help prevent this from happening to another child.
Partners in prevention with the Dandelion Foundation will be at the event to provide resources, guidance and opportunities for every community member to get involved.
For more information on the Dandelion Foundation, or to donate you can visit their website here.