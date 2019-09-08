Over the weekend, the Vaughn Community came together to try to find the person who stole from the public School.
According to a public Facebook post that has been shared widely across the social media platform, the incident happened at 1:00am Saturday. The school's work pick-up truck had all four wheels and tires stolen. A purple-pink mountain bike was also taken.
According to the Facebook post, the two people seen in these surveillance images from that night could be the suspects.
We have reached out to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office for more information. But in the meantime, if you know anything, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 406-454-6820.