GREAT FALLS - Community Health Center in Great Falls is now known as Alluvion Health.
In January, Alluvion Health fully separated from Cascade County to become a stand alone facility.
Considered a federally qualified health center, Alluvion offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services. Additionally, they've partnered with Great Falls Public Schools and Belt PUblic Schools to add a school based health center in Paris Gibson Education Center, Giant Springs Elem., and Belt Public School.
Alluvion has added more mental health services at all GFPS secondary schools and even expanded their walk in dental clinic operations so that they are open 5 days a week.
“Our mission is to create and inspire healthier lives. Accessing care is the first step to achieving our goal, especially primary care services. We want to meet patients where they’re at, create an opportunity for them to access care in a way that is convenient to them” says Trista Besich, Alluvion Health CEO in a statement to KFBB.
In January, Alluvion purchased the building at 601 1st Ave. North, which formerly housed Family Practice. This is now the clinic’s main site while construction takes place at Alluvion’s future home, 601 Central Ave, also known as the Rocky Mountain Building.
Alluvion Health’s locations:
Main Location: 601 1st Ave. North
Second Location: 115 4th Street South
Dental Clinic: 202 2nd Ave. South, Suite 203 (Renaissance Square Building)
School Based Health Centers
(Medical & Behavioral Health):
Paris Gibson Education Center
Giant Springs Elementary
Belt School
Behavioral Health only:
Great Falls High
CMR
North Middle School
East Middle School
Alluvion Health accepts all insurance providers, including Medicaid and Medicare, and offers a sliding fee discount based on income and family size. Payment upfront is not required and patients are also able to set up a payment plan. Visit Alluvionhealth.org for more information, or call 406.454.6973.