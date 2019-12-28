GREAT FALLS - In an attempt to help Clyde Wall heal from his recent injury the community has been donating to a Go Fund Me started by Clyde’s work neighbors.
The groomers at the Diamond In The Ruff have known Clyde for the last several years and when news got out about his injury they knew something had to be done.
“I know we have only known him for three years but he has been running his barbershop for a long time and he makes people happy all the time every time we see him he's got a big smile on his face you know whether we are just walking by windows or just waving at him or actually going he is like never unhappy he is super sweet he cares about everyone,” said Kierra Johnson, Dog Groomer.
They created a Go Fund Me to help Clyde pay for his barbershop’s rent and his medical bills.
The Go Fund Me went up last night and in less than 24 hours its already raised over one thousand dollars.
“It was definitely scary we heard something had happened in Black Eagle and we didn't realize it was him and then when we did we were terrified you know somebody having such a severe incident happen to them is definitely terrifying you know its just a matter of hoping everything is ok with him,” said Johnson
The goal set for Clyde is still in the distance at 50,000 dollars but the groomers at the Diamond In The Ruff and the community are hoping to raise the whole amount and help Clyde get back on his feet.
“It’s definitely rough we miss him a lot,” said Johnson.
If you would like to donate but don't have access to the Go Fund Me a donation box has been set up at the Diamond in the Ruff pet grooming salon.