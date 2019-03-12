GREAT FALLS – The Cascade County Board of County Commissioners issued a travel advisory Tuesday for rural parts of Cascade County effective immediately, according to a press release.
The advisory is reportedly due to strong winds drifting snow onto already plowed roads, creating difficult conditions for snow plowing efforts.
Currently the Cascade-Simms road is drifted shut, and South Eden, West Eden and Ross roads are experiencing rapid drifting as well, according to the press release.
The board asks people to drive cautiously on all rural county roads and to limit travel as much as possible outside of the city, as current conditions may make it difficult for those traveling home.
For more information, you can contact the Cascade County Commission Office at (406) 454-6810.