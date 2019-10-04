GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Rescue Mission is hosting a comedy show tonight from comedian Elvis Mujic.
Elvis Mujic has performed at 61 homeless shelters and soup kitchens across the country and on October 4 he will be at Great Falls at the Rescue Mission.
Elvis’s chapel show on October 4 will start at 6:30 pm and will be open to the public.
Businesses across Great Falls teamed up with Elvis and had donation boxes out where people could donate new socks, underwear, diapers, hygiene products, coffee, and gently used jackets and blankets to the Rescue Mission.
A “Socks and Undies” show was in Great Falls on October 3 at The Back Alley Pub and the price of admission was new socks or underwear.
Elvis says his goal is to reach 100 shelters by January.