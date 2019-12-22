GREAT FALLS - Vets helping vets is a simple idea that has created a massive impact on veterans not only in montana but in several states across the country.
We spoke with one local couple and some veterans who are taking a national program and bringing it to the treasure state.
Combat Bikesavers takes the idea of working on motorcycles, hot rods or even personal projects and combines it with the comradery of being with your fellow vets.
“The mission of operation Combat Bikesaver is to bring motorcycles that need a little more love there tarnished they need some help along with veterans who may be suffering from post-traumatic stress from a TBI any type of injury related to serving in the military,” said Shanna Morin, Secretary Montana Chapter.
It's no secret some of the issues vets deal with on a daily basis can be extremely hard for any one person to handle, the hope is this program will give an opportunity for healing amongst comrades.
“What we strive and what we try to do this is a complete veteran atmosphere and its a safe place where they can come and know that the person behind their back and in front of them and to their sides will have their back no matter what,” said Shanna Morin, Secretary Montana Chapter.
One of the vets told me how just having someone to talk to who relates to his experiences makes a world of difference, giving a unique bond only these men can share.
The program is exclusive to vets, to provide a safe and inclusive environment for them to share and heal in.
So how can someone get involved?
“We are trying to build our team right now we are in need of board members we're in need of volunteers,” said Shanna Morin, Secretary Montana Chapter.
“We can even have civilian volunteers come in if they would like to instruct welding, fabricating any mechanic type work that goes into motorcycles any extra help is needed,” said Shanna Morin, Secretary Montana Chapter.
Combat Bikesaver plans to have a fundraiser in April and as for the team's current projects well, they told us they have some pretty big ideas in store once April roles into town.
Combat Bikesaver meet Sundays from 8 am to noon in Stockett and if you would like to join them you can follow this link or call 406-590-9508.
Bikesaver has opened two other successful locations in Alabama and California in the last year.