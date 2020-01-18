BROWNING- The Superintendent of Browning Public Schools, Corrina Guardipee-Hall, released a letter Saturday in regard to an incident during a girl’s basketball game in Columbia Falls.
According to the letter, an announcer for Columbia Falls High School announced the “Browning Lady Indians” as the “Browning Lazy Indians” during the starting lineup.
Immediately after, the Columbia Falls High School Activities Director Troy Bowman informed the Browning High School Activities Director Everett Armstrong and Montana High School Association’s Executive Director Mark Beckman.
The letter says Everett Armstrong and the Browning Public Schools Principal Jennifer Wagner talked with Columbia Falls High School Principal Scott Gaiser and Activities Director Troy Bowman about the incident as well.
The letter from Browning Public Schools’ superintendent says the announcer apologized to the Lady Indians Head Coach Ray Augarie immediately after the game.
The next day, Columbia Falls High School Principal, Scott Gaiser and Superintendent Steve Bradshaw called Browning Public Schools and apologized for the event and said they have terminated the announcer who made the comment.
In a letter from Columbia Falls High School Principal Scott Gaiser to the Superintendent of Browning Public Schools, Corrina Guardipee-Hall, Gaiser apologizes to Browning High School and the Browning community for the comment made by the announcer.
The letter goes on to say they recognize there is work to be done to re-establish trust and continue the positive relationship with the students and staff at Browning High School they have enjoyed for many years. Gaiser says Columbia Falls High School and School District #6 are committed to collaborating with the Browning School District administration and community to further educate their staff and students regarding cultural sensitivity and to help their students become responsible global citizens.
