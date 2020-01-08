GREAT FALLS- The U.S. National Weather Service is calling for winter to make a return to the region over the next several days.
NWS Great Falls says an initial push of colder air will bring a chance of light snowfall Thursday afternoon with likely below zero temperatures by Friday morning.
Windy conditions are predicted for Friday and Saturday before an Arctic cold front later Saturday through Sunday morning.
By Sunday afternoon NWS anticipates temperatures to fall below zero for many areas followed by near or below zero temperatures likely throughout much of next week.
NWS also says there is potential for near-record cold temperatures at times and winds that could potentially create dangerous wind chill values, especially Sunday into Monday.